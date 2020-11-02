Prince William Secretly Battled Coronavirus MONTHS AGO: Report

A coverup of royal proportions!!

According to a new report by The Sun, Prince William was “knocked” HARD by coronavirus back in April, AND kept it a secret from the public for months so he wouldn’t cause alarm. Even though we’re just finding out now, it’s hard not to be pretty alarmed!

The heir to the British throne reportedly told one attendee at an event after the fact:

“There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.”

According to the new info, the father of three was treated by palace doctors and followed all guidelines by isolating at Anmer Hall, his family’s home. Apparently, his diagnosis came just after his father Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive in late March.

A source told the outlet:

“William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six.”

If anything, maybe the positive diagnosis of a healthy (that we know of) 37-year-old would have served as a wake-up call for the public to take the pandemic more seriously?? Then again, we can see how having two heirs to the throne, as well as the head of government, all sick at once would be very concerning!

The insider continued about the prince’s duty to his country (below):

“After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though. He was determined to fulfill his engagements.”

A pretty stark difference from Charles and Boris being relatively transparent with their experiences battling the novel virus! William has since gone back to some sense of normal life, attending in-person engagements in recent months as cases have dipped down in the UK, but he was definitely “struggling” early on:

“At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked. The Queen delivered her ‘We Will Meet Again’ address, and he just didn’t want to worry people.”

The confidant dished:

“He felt there were more important things going on in the country. But as a result of his own experiences, he realises absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease – and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously.”

In mid-April, he and wife Kate Middleton candidly opened up in a chat with the BBC about their fears related to the virus and Charles’ recovery, and now we can’t help but wonder if the Duke of Cambridge was speaking from his own experience, too! Luckily, Miz Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis did not contract the illness.

This new info comes as a four-week national lockdown in England was just announced on Saturday by Prime Minister Johnson, currently scheduled to run until December 2 in an effort to stop hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

No statement or confirmation about Will yet from the royals, but let’s hope they’ll address it head-on ASAP!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]