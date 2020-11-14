Olivia Wilde Spotted Out & About For First Time Since News Of Jason Sudeikis Split

Well, so much for this popular power couple…

As we reported early Saturday morning, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have called off their seven-year engagement and split up for good, according to reports. And later on Saturday afternoon here, it now appears Olivia has re-appeared publicly, ready to move on from the news and move forward with life.

According to Us Weekly, the 36-year-old Booksmart filmmaker and actress was spotted leaving a market in Los Angeles on Friday night apparently after doing some shopping. The actress was dressed down, opting for a tan coat, white pants, tan clogs, and — smartly so — a black face mask worn over her mouth and nose in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

As you can see from the pictures of her in the parking lot (click HERE to see them), she does seem pretty laid back.

Of course, as we learned during the reveal of the ex-couple’s breakup news, the pair has apparently been split up for a little while now — so while it was news to the world this morning to hear of their split, it must’ve been decidedly less surprising for the Saturday Night Live alum and the popular actress.

Still, sad stuff. From what we understand, these two will continue to co-parent their two children together just fine, though, so that’s good news. The ex-couple shares 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy, FWIW. So they’ll always be a family in some kind of way!

