THESE 2 Jersey Shore Stars Just Admitted To Having A Threesome!!

Bringing the Eiffel Tower to the Jersey Shore!

In Thursday’s new episode of Jersey Shore Family: Vacation, the cast sat around a table and reminisced on their early days of filming the preceding show, Jersey Shore. If you watched, you’ll know the guidos and guidettes were notorious for hooking up with one night stands they brought home from the clubs. Jenni “JWoww“ Farley remorsefully noted:

“The fact that we would just all have sex on camera, like, “alright no big deal.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi then chimed in, telling Angelina Pivarnick:

“You should have a threesome with [Vinny Guadagnino].”

Vinny quickly shut it down, expressing:

“I wouldn’t do that, too close to the other guy’s d**k.”

JWoww then responded, while looking at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino:

“You definitely crossed swords with someone in the past.”

Mike then aired out ALL the dirty laundry, not only admitting to a threesome, but revealing it was with one of his male cast mates! He explained:

“We did the Eiffel Tower before, but we never crossed swords.”

Angelina, of course, asked “who,” which big daddy Sitch enthusiastically revealed:

“Me and Vinny.”

DJ Pauly D then explained to the girls the sexual nature of an Eiffel Tower, with Jenni later noting in a video confessional:

“There are some things I wish I didn’t hear in life. Mike and Vinny explaining what an Eiffel Tower is and the fact that they did it, ew.”

Vinny then reminisced:

“2009 was a weird year.”

We can’t say we’re too surprised to hear the news! See the full, bleep-filled clip (below):

just another casual R-rated lunch with the fam ????#JSFamilyVacation is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv ???? pic.twitter.com/VSWfJ5xcyi — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 8, 2023

