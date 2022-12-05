Jesse James' Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Divorce Amid Cheating Accusations: Report

Sandra Bullock knew…

The A-list star’s ex-husband Jesse James is involved in another scandalous situation right now with yet another soon-to-be-ex-wife. And this one is TENSE!

The West Coast Choppers founder has been married to former adult film actress Bonnie Rotten for a few months now after their nuptials back in June. The pair is even expecting their first child together! But Bonnie — whose real name is Alaina Antoinette James (formerly Alaina Hicks) — has served James with divorce papers amid an alleged cheating scandal.

On Monday morning, Radar Online reported that the 29-year-old woman filed court documents demanding a divorce from her 53-year-old husband. And it turns out, this divorce drama has actually been in the works for a while. The court docs were first filed back on November 1.

Per the outlet, Hicks’ post-Halloween decree followed a long Instagram rant about James’ alleged infidelity. First taking to her IG Stories nearly five weeks ago, Bonnie blasted James for allegedly going behind her back to be with other women just months after they got hitched down in Texas. As we’ve previously noted, she wrote at the time:

“I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything. I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch of girls. I’m his pregnant wife and chooses to act like this. THAT’S NOT A MAN. You want to ruin my life? Isolate me from everything and everyone? Leave me with nothing. We will see.”

Whoa…

Rotten wasn’t done there, though. Per Page Six, she returned to her IG Stories later in November to deliver more updates on the sordid situation. In one post, the mom-to-be shared a pic of her sonogram with this shocking message attached:

“Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.”

And she also added:

“I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me. He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being.”

Yikes!!

We previously covered how following that late November message, Jesse responded to his now-estranged wife:

“Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!! I’m sorry we got into a fight. I’m sorry I called you a r***** when we were fighting. I know that just made you more mad, and didn’t do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that. Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever.”

We’re still thrown by how bad “I’m sorry I called you a r***** when we were fighting” is as an apology. And the, “Baby I didn’t cheat on you line” is so overplayed. SMH. It’s a horrifically bad thing to do in the first place!!

For what it’s worth, Radar Online reports Jesse took to his IG Stories this past weekend with yet another new message about his relationship:

“I love my wife. Like really love her. Like every couple on the planet my wife and I argue. Monday’s argument lead [sic] to her going through my phone (I have nothing to hide). She was very emotional because she’s pregnant and hormonal. She posted screenshots of my phone on her IG. Minutes later she took them down. End of story.”

A quick check of Jesse’s IG Stories on Monday morning shows a re-shared video of Bonnie doing spon-con for a firearms training app. So maybe the cheating drama has been tamped down for the time being if he’s cross-promoting her stuff?? As Radar notes, neither Bonnie nor Jesse have updated followers on where they stand beyond this. So it’s unclear whether it’s really “end of story” like James says. Neither that outlet nor Page Six says anything about the divorce docs being pulled back or anything, tho. What a f**king drama!!!

Jesse has been married five times in his life. The pro welder had previously split from Karla James, Janine Lindemulder, Bullock, and Alexis DeJoria (almost all of whom claim they were cheated on by the motorcycle fanatic) in his earlier life before getting hitched to Rotten this summer.

