Jessica Biel Is Serving Flower Power At The 2024 Met Gala!

Jessica Biel is at the 2024 Met Gala! And she’s a total flower child!

The Candy star has arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and she looks like she was just plucked from The Garden of Time! She wore a bright pink dress embellished with TONS of little petals and trailed by a long train. See (below):

Her boho-chic waves and soft pink makeup makes her look all the more like a fresh spring flower. And the plunging neckline is everything!

On Sunday night, she shared in a TikTok video that she plunged in a hot bath with 20 POUNDS of epsom salt to make sure she looked just right in the gown! See (below):

@jessbiel

While the kids are out partying, I am in soaking ???? #MetGala

♬ original sound – Jessica Biel

May 06, 2024 16:40pm PDT

