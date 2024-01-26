Jessica Biel Absolutely RAVES About… Eating In The Shower?!

What in the world?! Jessica Biel loves to eat in the shower?!

The actress took to her TikTok on Monday to gush about how much she loves chowing down on some good grub… IN THE SHOWER. Like, we cannot believe this isn’t satire! While giving some tips and tricks on this unusual multitasking activity, Justin Timberlake‘s wife said it’s “deeply satisfying” and saves her a ton of time. Hoping to start a “shower eating movement,” she laid out the “rules,” saying:

“It’s pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying.”

For her, the most important thing is having an appropriate ledge to place her coffee, yogurt container, or other food on so it stays dry. She added:

“I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that’s a big deal.”

But, of course, an activity like this isn’t risk-free! She warned:

“The only tricky thing is when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water.”

Is she serious?!

The 41-year-old then joked that her desire to open her mouth in the water might come from her childhood or having to defend herself when her sons spit in her face while taking a bath. But regardless, she puts up with the challenge because shower eating can be “a relief in so many ways.” But she reiterated:

“Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming.”

Here’s the funny part — despite how strange it sounds, there’s actually a TON of people who want to join her in this unusual movement! They commented:

“I got four kids, they eat my food, I stand behind this 100 percent since it’s the only place I have privacy” “I have been soothed by many snacks in the bath. maybe I should graduate to showers. ” “What does Justin think about this lol ” “As a mom I support this movement! It’s the only way you won’t have to ‘share’ with your kids!!”

But, like, if all you want is some privacy — which we get, parenting is hard work — why not just pretend to shower while eating your food in the comfort of your (hopefully clean) and dry bathroom?? Wouldn’t that be more enjoyable?? Just saying!

While this is just picking up traction now, Jessica has shockingly been doing this for YEARS! In 2017, she went viral for showing herself eating noodles while taking a rinse (inset above), and again in 2020 when she posted a now-deleted pic of an empty plate on a shower ledge. Per People, she had chicken and apple sausage in that meal. Ha!!

Just last month, the 7th Heaven alum revealed all the “shower-appropriate items” she loves to consume in the soggy sauna environment these days, like cereal, yogurt, coffee, tea, or popsicles — basically anything that’s “safe” to go down the drain if accidents happen. See (below):

So, it sounds like she’s done away with the extravagant dinners in the shower! But we still just can’t get over the fact she actually likes this!! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Would U do this? Do U do this?!?! Is saving some time really worth eating soapy, soggy food?? Sound OFF with your takes (below)!

