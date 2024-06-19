Jessica Biel Seen For First Time Since Justin Timberlake's Arrest -- LOOK!

Jessica Biel is carrying on like normal amid her husband Justin Timberlake‘s legal trouble!

The actress was photographed on Tuesday — hours after his shocking DWI scandal went down — while busy at work in New York City. In the photos, she could be seen on the set of her Amazon Prime Video series The Better Sister. During this sighting, she rocked a short bob (which may have been a wig) and was wearing a tan and black striped dress. While she stayed focused on work like a true professional, the 7th Heaven alum appeared tense and quiet while standing around between takes. We bet there was a LOT on her mind!

Related: Is THIS Britney Spears’ Response To Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest?!

Take a look (below):

This marks the first time she’s been seen in public since the singer’s arrest — though she was seen on set in Central Park on Monday before the legal drama. BTW, she’s about two and a half hours away from Sag Harbor, where the *NSYNC alum was arrested, so it’s unclear if she’d even seen Justin before returning to set.

As everyone knows by now, JT was pulled over by cops after allegedly swerving and rolling through a stop sign late on Monday night after partying with friends. He was released on Tuesday morning and will have to report back for his next hearing late next month. In the meantime, he’s focused on his tour, which picks back up later this week in Chicago. Seems like he and his wife are just trying to ignore this mess and move on as much as they can! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]