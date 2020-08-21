Kelly Ripa Hilariously Recreates 17-Year-Old Beach Pic With Her Grown Kids — Look!

Some families never change!

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram on Thursday to show her followers how much her kids have grown by sharing a pic of her crew recreating a beach photo they took almost two decades ago alongside the OG snap.

In the side-by-side photos — one taken in 2003 and one from 2020 — the daytime darling was seen holding her and husband Mark Consuelos‘ youngest son Joaquin Consuelos, now 17, in her lap while her other children, now-23-year-old Michael Consuelos and now-19-year-old Lola Consuelos, look on.

Related: Kelly & Mark’s Daughter Thinks Their Thirst Trap Pics Are ‘Disgusting’!

The first pic showed the bunch when they were much younger, and fans were delighted to swipe to the second photo to see the famous family recreating the same poses as their young adult selves. In the caption, Kelly joked that “objects may appear larger” in the second shot while hilariously noting that the exasperated look on her face in both pics was “the same.” Like we said, some families never change!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below) to see the pics in full.

[Image via Kelly Ripa/Instagram]