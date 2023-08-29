So THIS Is Why Jessica Simpson Left Los Angeles For Nashville...

Jessica Simpson left LA for the summer… and she’s “so happy” she did!

During a recent interview at a PetSafe event for National Dog Day, the mother of three opened up about trading in the glitz and glam of Hollywood for a more stripped-back style of living in Nashville with her husband Eric Johnson and their kids, Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4.

This was back in the the City of Angels, so she did have to come back. But it sounds like she had a fantastic time away from Hollyweird! She told E! News:

“Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, ‘You laugh the whole time. You’re so happy.’ It’s because I’m not on guard. I’m with a lot of like-minded people. It’s not about the celebrities — it’s really about the music and the heart and the conversation.”

She added that she and her fam have been renting while in the Tennessee capital, which has been “a hilarious experience.” She dished:

“I used thumb tacks to hang these $40 curtains up so I wouldn’t wake up with the sun. I put together a TV with a butter knife. I was looking for a screwdriver, but I went to the wrong place. I went to Walgreens, I got lip gloss instead.”

Sounds like country livin’ is doing her good! She’s already more handy than ever!

The Irresistible singer also noted that the change in scenery has encouraged her to get back into the music-making groove, too:

“I’m not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened. But now, I know exactly what I want.”

She added:

“I’m building my own platform. I’m doing it for the first time — the way I would — without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It’s all me.”

