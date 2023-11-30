Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Dad Jamie While Sharing THIS Rare Compliment About Brother Bryan!

Britney Spears is showing love to her big brother! And maybe shading her dad in the process, too!

On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram with a very rare photo of Bryan Spears to gush about what a great support system he’s been in her life. Sharing a photo seemingly of the film and TV producer on set, Bryan could be seen wearing a green hazmat suit and helmet while standing next to several bins. The pop star teased him for the ‘fit in the caption, writing:

“My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend !! Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though !!!”

Aw!

Related: Britney Goes Topless Again In Jaw-Dropping New Late-Night Video

Ch-ch-check out the new post (below):

We all know things with her dad Jamie Spears have been complicated AF ever since he took charge of her since-terminated conservatorship, so the fact Bryan fills that void for her says a lot! The Woman in Me author doesn’t have a great relationship with many of her relatives, but the 46-year-old has proved his loyalty by helping her in times of need, including after her split from Sam Asghari. Sweet to see her paying tribute to him so publicly!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Brian To/WENN & The Jonathan Ross Show/YouTube]