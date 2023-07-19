Jessica White Claims Nick Cannon Wouldn’t Let Her 'Have Other Partners' During Polyamorous Relationship!

Jessica White continues to drop some shocking details about her former relationship with Nick Cannon! This latest detail? Well, it’s bound to get some people’s blood boiling!

During an episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta last week, the 39-year-old model opened up about her romance with Nick with her co-star Safaree Samuels. And she dropped some tea! The reality star revealed she was allegedly “not allowed” to date anyone else when she was with the Wild ‘N Out host – although he was! Jessica said on the show:

“I was in an eight-year relationship, so I’m kind of getting out of that. Like polyamorous. I wasn’t allowed to have other partners but he was.”

What?! How is that fair? When Safaree asked if she was Muslim, she shared:

“No, I’m just very submissive.”

He then questioned who her ex was, but the Maybelline spokesperson was coy at first, refusing to say his name aloud. However, she revealed her former partner was “famous” and eventually showed Safaree a picture of who he was. The second Jessica handed the 42-year-old rapper her phone, his jaw dropped to the floor, saying that Nick was his “boy.”

In a confessional, Jessica commented that she was “not surprised” by Safaree’s response since that’s usually how everyone reacted to her former relationship with Nick. But she pointed out that although her co-star thinks The Masked Singer star is “a great guy,” she doesn’t feel the say way:

“He’s an icon. It’s just that I know him to be somebody different.”

As you may recall, Jessica has been vocal about her on-and-off relationship with Nick ever since they split in 2020 after she suffered a miscarriage in 2020. She got candid with Page Six last month about how the actor was “emotionally abusive,” saying:

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it. I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

Jessica claimed Nick didn’t like the fact that she joined season 11 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, noting on Instagram that he was “upset about the show.” However, she also noted he deserved “way more respect” than he ever gave her “with public announcements.” Things apparently fizzled out between them after she found out about Brittany Bell’s pregnancy while the two were still together and about to begin “in vitro.” She told Hollywood Unlocked in 2021:

“I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro. So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”

So it’s safe to say the cover girl doesn’t have a lot of positive things to say about Nick as her co-star. When a producer asked why Safaree had “never seen or heard” of her if he was so close with Nick, Jessica fired back:

“I don’t know. You have to ask Nick.”

Oof. Clearly, Jessica isn’t holding back about her relationship with Nick on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta! You can ch-ch-check out a clip from the episode (below):

