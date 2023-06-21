Nick Cannon’s Ex Jessica White Says Their Relationship Was 'Emotionally Abusive'

Jessica White isn’t trying to paint a “pretty picture” of her relationship with ex Nick Cannon.

The model didn’t hold back while dishing on her former relationship with the Wild ‘n Out host during an interview with Page Six Tuesday, where she claimed that her romantic history with the star was “emotionally abusive.” She explained:

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it. I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

Damn! White dated Cannon on and off for years before their relationship officially ended in 2020, when she suffered a miscarriage with the 42-year-old’s child. At the same time, Nick also impregnated baby momma Brittany Bell, which Jessica opened up about finding out on Instagram in an interview with Jason Lee the following year:

“I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world. … I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro. So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”

This month, the former Victoria’s Secret runway model took to IG to seemingly share a few unsavory messages about Nick, writing last Friday:

“I love how IG is full of mental health doctors and people who are healed, sanctified and filled with the precious Holy Ghost! I mean I wish I could have been so lucky in life! Lol You could never be me and be this graceful. You know how much I don’t say and still keep it cute!? Yes, I

Definitely wasted 8 years on trash and was insanely loyal to a human who would never in life be the same. I’ve been in therapy the last 2 years, been

healing and will never stop healing,

self-esteem was once in the broken

place and I’m still recovering but

definitely better than I was. I’m

extremely sweet, kind and gentle and

don’t want to be bitter so I stay

hopeful. Healing doesn’t mean you go

into a box and stop desiring love and

that’s what I was expressing in this last

post that was blogged about. I’m excited about everything because I know where I’ve come from. I take a different approach then

most people but I know who I am. I

love my journey and don’t plan on

ever hiding from my truth hope all you instagram therapist, shaman and everyone who has it together can do the same. Love.”

She also wrote in an additional IG caption, according to Page Six:

“I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”

However, looking back on her social media confessions, she wishes she would have kept the details a bit closer to the vest so she could get “paid” for them. She told the outlet:

“I probably regret that [because] I should have saved it for the f**king book, and got paid for it. I am writing a book.”

She added that if Nick does end up being referenced in her memoir, it “would be very short… I think if you put it in a book, he would be half a chapter. A half a chapter is still too long.”

The 39-year-old also shared she’s never going to get back with The Masked Singer host, dishing:

“I am not ever going back and that’s the facts. I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s**t. I am done.”

As for her romantic life, she says she’s looking for “the right man” to hopefully have a baby with:

“I am going to try, but with the right man this time. I am putting myself out there. Part of my healing process is not sitting back and waiting to be fully healed… nobody ever really is. I can’t wait to make love and have a baby soon. Oh yeah, I am all for it.”

She added:

“I am so tired of talking about Nick — I am done. Please post that… I am so tired of talking about Nick Cannon. I really want to move past this because I don’t want the next guy to come in and think that he is competing with that energy, because he isn’t. I am over it. I just want to go into the world and have people see me and ask me questions outside of him at this point.”

Well, you heard her. We definitely don’t blame her for wanting to move on after what sounds like was a hurtful end to a long-term relationship. What do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

