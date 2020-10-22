Jill Duggar Wasn’t Paid For Counting On — Daddy Jim Bob Took It All!

Money and family don’t always mix well, which has clearly been the case for Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard!

As you’ll recall, the fourth-oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of 19 Kids & Counting fame (or infamy) went on to star in the spinoff series Counting On — originally titled Jill and Jessa: Counting On.

You’d think having her name in the title of a hit TV show meant Jill was making bank — but you’d be wrong! The Dillards never saw a dime until attorneys got involved!

Wait, so TLC wasn’t paying? Not exactly. The network was paying someone… Jim Bob.

According to the now 29-year-old, her father was the primary payee for the original series AND the eventual spinoff, raking in about $25,000 to $45,000 per episode. A bit odd considering Counting On primarily focused on their adult children as they grew their own families. Jill and Jessa were obviously the ones doing all the work!

The show was canceled in 2015 (due to the fallout from Josh Duggar‘s molestation scandal), but Jill and Derick didn’t get a single paycheck before 2017, with the momma of two telling People:

“That’s when we got an attorney involved and finally recovered some of the money. It was a process.”

TLC declined to comment on the matter, but her hubby did, sharing in a recent YouTube Q&A video on the couple’s family channel:

“It probably ended up being a little more than minimum wage. But we were able to recover at least something.”

We can imagine that this is a big reason why the family of four is somewhat estranged from Jim Bob and Michelle today. We guess it was one thing growing up being taught disturbing conservative values about being subservient to men — but quite another when it meant her father was taking her money as an adult!

How would YOU feel if your poppa was taking all the money you earned??

As Jill explained to the outlet, there were additional issues leading up to their departure, including feeling overly controlled by the network:

“Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us.”

And when they exited the show, things had truly gotten messy:

“It didn’t go over very well with anyone. By that point we’d had enough. We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings.”

And recoup their lost earnings!

Derick, who is currently in his final year of law school, chimed in:

“The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we’d be told, ‘Well, you’re not allowed to do that.'”

Any thoughts on all the major tea Jill has been spilling, y’all?! Let us know in the comments.

