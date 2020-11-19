Jeannie Mai Makes A Surprise, Emotional Return To The Real After Emergency Surgery -- Watch!

Jeannie Mai is back on her talk show — even though gurl can’t talk! At least right now.

The 41-year-old co-host of The Real virtually stopped by on Thursday nearly three weeks after her emergency throat surgery that prematurely ended her stint on Dancing with the Stars.

Video: Jeannie Explains Why She Wants To ‘Submit To My Man’ Ahead Of Jeezy Marriage

Unsurprisingly, Mai’s co-hosts were ecstatic to see her face, with Adrienne Houghton even breaking down in tears. And while the panel — also made up of Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, and guest co-host Ryan Michelle Bathe — had tons of questions for her, Jeannie could only respond through note cards. They read:

“Ladies, miss y’all so much. Adrienne, your ‘Feels Like Home’ concert revived me. Loni, I’ve read your damn book like 10 times. Garcelle, I’ve been loving all your glam on the gram. Basically, I miss you all like crazy. And I’m so thankful to have The Real to keep me company every day.”

Later in the segment, the stylist shared she’ll be making a return to the show next week — when she WILL be able to speak. She added via her note cards:

“I’m allowed to return to work next week and can’t wait!! Been resting my voice and body, so I am ready! Hold it down for me #RealFam cuz your Asian sensation is bout to be back.”

We’re sure she has a LOT to say. LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out a clip of the cute segment (below).

[Image via Loni Love/Instagram]