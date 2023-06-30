Jim Bob Duggar 'KICKED OUT' Josh's Wife Anna After Blowout Fight!

Whoa! What is going on with the Duggars lately? Just as their image is being taken down by that Shiny Happy People doc, they also seem to be breaking apart from the inside…

The latest evidence of a Duggar implosion? Apparently Josh Duggar‘s wife has been kicked off the compound! WHA???

Yes, according to The US Sun, Anna Duggar is no longer living in that warehouse home on the Duggars’ infamous base of operations in Tontitown, Arkansas. Anna and her kids have been living there since Josh was first let out on bail after his initial arrest on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography. We assume the family’s intent was to circle the wagons and provide support in a tough time. Many of the Duggar children live on the property, where Jim Bob Duggar can continue ruling over them like a sad little lord.

But apparently Anna didn’t pledge fealty correctly this time! A source told the news outlet Jim Bob kicked out his daughter-in-law — and his seven grandkids — after a huge “blowout argument.” The insider claimed:

“Jim Bob made Anna move out of the warehouse on his property a month and a half ago. They got into an argument. She’s been in Texas visiting Josh.”

What the heck could they have argued about? What would have driven Jim Bob to evict his own grandkids??

It’s especially surprising to us since these two were, by all accounts, the most supportive of Josh. Jim Bob was blasted by the judge for lying on the stand to protect him, Anna has been in his corner all along. She’s been standing by his side, frequently visiting him in prison, and allegedly believes he’s innocent despite all that evidence. They’re on the same side, these two.

So what happened? Did one of them crack? It’s not Anna! She reportedly is looking to move to just outside Dallas, Texas to be near the prison where Josh is serving his nearly 13-year sentence. Just hanging out by the FCI Seagoville. For over a decade. Yeesh, what a fate… The point is, she’s still #TeamJosh. We can’t imagine Jim Bob is finally willing to admit any culpability in how his eldest son was sheltered from consequences, so… What’s the deal?? It has to have been something incredibly serious to lead to a whole Duggar subdivision being cleared out.

Well, it turns out while they’re both supporting Josh, they’re not on the same team at all. Per the Sun, right after Josh’s arrest, Anna turned on Jim Bob — blaming him for everything. A source told them in May 2021:

“Anna is in denial. Jim Bob is telling people she is defending Josh and no longer speaking to most of the family. Jim Bob said she blames him and wife Michelle for Josh’s arrest. Anna feels it all stems from how they dealt with his previous molestation scandal after he assaulted his sisters.”

They apparently reconciled — but maybe she continued to blame him for not doing more to protect her man? Her totally innocent and not-at-all-creepy ass husband?

What do YOU think came between these two??

[Image via The Duggar Family/Anna Duggar/Instagram.]