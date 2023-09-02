Rihanna’s Cousin Dead At 28

Rihanna has lost a beloved family member.

Her cousin Tanella Alleyne suddenly passed away at the age of 28. According to Loop Barbados News, family and friends gathered at Barbados’ St. George Parish Church on Monday to lay her to rest. It is unclear if the 35-year-old singer was in attendance.

During the service, Rihanna’s powerful ballad Lift Me Up played. Tanella’s adoptive mom, Julie-Ann Bryan, gave a eulogy for her daughter, remembering her as someone who “lived a life of gratitude with an outrageous amount of attitude, sprinkled heavily with confidence.” She continued:

“There was something special about Nella. She was bold and courageous. Our love for each other was lit.”

While an official cause of death is unknown at this time, Julie told the congregation that Tanella got a CT scan on August 6, and doctors discovered “a big black mass.” No other information was given then. Tanella’s death comes years after she tragically lost her twin sister Taneisha when they were only 14 years old. She also lost her brother Tavon six years ago after he was shot on Boxing Day in 2017.

Despite the devastating circumstances, her adoptive mother expressed her gratitude during the funeral for having the chance to love “Taneisha for 14 years and Tanella for 28 years, till He called them home.” We cannot imagine what this mom must be going through right now after losing both her children so young. Our hearts break for her.

We’re keeping Rihanna and her family in our thoughts as they mourn this loss.

