Margaritaville Singer Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76

The world has lost a legendary musician.

Jimmy Buffett “passed away peacefully” on Friday, surrounded by his friends and family, at the age of 76. The sad news was revealed on the singer-songwriter’s social media accounts on Saturday. Alongside a picture of Jimmy seating on a boat, the statement read:

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

His cause of death is unknown at this time. However, the beloved artist was dealing with some health issues in the past. He canceled several concerts in the fall of 2022 due to medical issues. Then, Jimmy was forced to reschedule a show in South Carolina back in May after he was hospitalized in Boston “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.” He said to fans on X (Twitter) at the time:

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.”

As you know, Jimmy has penned some big hits throughout his career, including the iconic track Margaritaville. In addition to music, Jimmy was a businessman with successful ventures such as his restaurant chain Margaritaville.

Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jimmy…

[Image via Dan Jackman/WENN]