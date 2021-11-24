Full House Star Jodie Sweetin Lost 37 Lbs During The Pandemic From Starving Herself

Is Jodie Sweetin OK?

The Full House and Fuller House alum opened up about her ongoing mental health in a new podcast interview this week, revealing during the chat that she actually lost nearly 40 pounds throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Related: John Stamos Explains Why ‘Full House’ Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Is The Reason He’s Sober

Opening up about her life during COVID on the Allison Interviews podcast, the 39-year-old former child star shared some shocking comments about weight loss and being a “stress starver.”

The Los Angeles-born TV star admitted that quarantines and lockdowns made her feel like she was “out of control,” and added more about her life experience during this whole ordeal (below):

“I was not a fully functioning person. I lost like 37 pounds during [quarantine], because I’m a stress starver, and not in a good way. I just stopped eating. I couldn’t keep food down. I have severe anxiety and depression anyway, so it really didn’t do any favors for my mental health. I really struggled with it, and for me it was a time of feeling really out of control.”

Whoa! That’s unsettling.

Especially for Sweetin, who previously got clean from drugs and alcohol back in 2008 after more than a decade of addiction.

Of course, she’s not the first star to open up about how difficult life has been during this scary and uncertain global pandemic.

Even throughout her personal pandemic ordeal, the once and future Stephanie Tanner is still thankful that she was able to say at home with her family full-time and remain relatively safe and secure:

“I can only imagine, as semi-smooth sailing it was for us, what other people went through. I think that collective trauma and pain has really affected us, and is really going to affect everyone’s mental health in ways that we haven’t seen yet. I can’t imagine how it affected people who were working on the front lines. People who were nurses, people who were losing family members to COVID. I fell apart and I was managing to do okay but I was terrified for my kids and the world and all of it.”

Well said.

Still, we feel for Jodie as far as her own health is concerned, too. She’s correct in recognizing that some people had it worse, but that doesn’t mean her experiences aren’t valid and worthy!

We just hope she is getting the emotional support and assistance she needs as life within this seemingly-endless pandemic continues.

Sending all of our love!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]