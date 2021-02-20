Got A Tip?

Right-Wing News Show Insults Joe Biden's Rescue Dog Champ In Bizarre Live TV Segment -- WTF?!

A bizarre right-wing Newsmax TV segment called out Joe Biden's dog, Champ, for being un-presidential? WTF?

Who possibly could’ve thought this was a good idea? And is this really all right-wing weirdos have against Joe Biden, that they’re making arguments about his rescue dogs?

On Friday night on far-right-wing conservative TV network Newsmax, host Greg Kelly aired a segment on his show where he had a pair of guests on to… talk about how disheveled they thought Biden’s senior rescue dog Champ looked in a recent picture. No, seriously?

Ch-ch-check out this truly bizarre segment of live political television (below):

What in the f**k…

Greg, what on earth, man?!

There’s more here, too:

Of course, these two goofball historians only like Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush‘s dogs. Couldn’t be any political bias or anything, right…

But seriously, what kind of jacka** goes after a senior citizen-aged rescue dog for, uhhh, looking like a dog?? What a stupid segment!

Guess that’s just how Newsmax rolls! Then again, considering their most high-profile recent guest has been the MyPillow guy, well, we probably shouldn’t expect too much more!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about ’em down in the comments (below)…

Feb 20, 2021 13:09pm PDT

