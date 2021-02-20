Right-Wing News Show Insults Joe Biden's Rescue Dog Champ In Bizarre Live TV Segment -- WTF?!

Who possibly could’ve thought this was a good idea? And is this really all right-wing weirdos have against Joe Biden, that they’re making arguments about his rescue dogs?

On Friday night on far-right-wing conservative TV network Newsmax, host Greg Kelly aired a segment on his show where he had a pair of guests on to… talk about how disheveled they thought Biden’s senior rescue dog Champ looked in a recent picture. No, seriously?

Related: Joe Exotic Has Now Turned His Pardon Hopes To Joe Biden! Just Go Away, Man!

Ch-ch-check out this truly bizarre segment of live political television (below):

glad everyone is seeing what an idiotic person Greg Kelly is, but he is also violently racist and sexist, and has spread countless lies about the election — and he deserves to be held accountable for that shit too — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) February 20, 2021

What in the f**k…

Greg, what on earth, man?!

There’s more here, too:

Of course, these two goofball historians only like Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush‘s dogs. Couldn’t be any political bias or anything, right…

But seriously, what kind of jacka** goes after a senior citizen-aged rescue dog for, uhhh, looking like a dog?? What a stupid segment!

Related: ‘British GQ’ Gave Joe Bien A Terrible Makeover And Everybody Hates It, Thanks!

Guess that’s just how Newsmax rolls! Then again, considering their most high-profile recent guest has been the MyPillow guy, well, we probably shouldn’t expect too much more!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via DJDM/WENN/Instar]