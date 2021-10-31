Exes Joe Jonas & Demi Lovato Reunited At A Halloween Party!

It’s a Camp Rock reunion!

On Saturday night, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas posed for a sweet selfie while at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s star-studded Halloween party in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old JoBro shared the photo on Instagram Stories the next day, tagging the 29-year-old Sorry, Not Sorry singer and a purple heart. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Nostalgia overload! And FYI, Joe was dressed up as Paolo Valisari from The Lizzie McGuire Movie while Demi kept it chill this year with a biker look. You can see their entire ensembles HERE.

As fans know, the pair first met while working on Camp Rock together in 2007. Demi and Joe later went public with their relationship in March 2010 but split just after three months of dating. Sophie Turner’s husband previously told People that they planned on maintaining their friendship at the time of the breakup, saying:

“Demi and I knew going into our romantic relationship that it may not be an easy one. I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now. It was my choice to break up but I love her as a friend. She’s been there for me when I needed her. I will continue to be her friend and be there for her.”

However, Demi told Harper’s Bazaar in an April 2020 interview that they were not in touch with Joe anymore — and has only remained close with one Disney Channel alum, Miley Cyrus.

