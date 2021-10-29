Halloween 2021: All The Best Celeb Costumes!

Halloweekend 2021 has arrived!!

And since the pandemic really canceled things last year, celebs are making up for lost time and going all out on their costumes! We hope vaccinated and tested of course.

Ch-ch-check out all our favorites (below)! And continue to check back here all weekend, as we’ll be constantly updating with new spooky getups!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed as highly controversial couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Doja Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Hello, Princes Kida! Doja Cat killed this Atlantis look!

Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Hot girl Meg is the sexiest Hellraiser we’ve EVER seen!

Ryan Lochte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Lochte (@ryanlochte)

Alexa, play the Addams Family theme…

Drew Barrymore

Casey Becker is back!! Drew Barrymore nailed this nostalgia!

Heidi Klum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Instead of her annual Halloween party, Heidi Klum decided on a sexy and spooky short film with her family! She’s undead, y’all!

Gigi Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Gorgeous Getty ???????????? (@gigigorgeous)

Recreating Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian‘s Skims shoot? That’s hot.

Sadie Robertson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

This sweeter than pie trio is off to Neverland!

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her iconic Psycho mom Janet Leigh!

RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills all gathered in costume to support Kyle Richards at the Halloween Kills premiere!

TODAY Show

The team at TODAY went with a Super Bowl theme. Cute!

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

A Ted Lasso – Bridgerton mashup for the ages!

Actually, it was one of their MANY costumes!

Are you ready for tomorrow’s #LiveHalloween Show?! It’s gonna be out of this world! pic.twitter.com/IZMTWOYc58 — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) October 28, 2021

The View

INTRODUCING 'THE VIEWSICAL': Grab your popcorn ???? and enjoy our #Halloween feature presentation, where movie musicals are the #HotTopic on #TheView! pic.twitter.com/AYzW5fnsXg — The View (@TheView) October 29, 2021

The ladies decided to go as characters from iconic musicals!

Hayley Kiyoko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hayley kiyoko (@hayleykiyoko)

Calling 067 for the Squid Game! Hayley nailed this one.

Normani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Finding Normani!

Chlöe Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Ok Chlo!! Werk, as Lola From Shark Tale.

