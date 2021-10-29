Got A Tip?

Halloween 2021: All The Best Celeb Costumes!

Celebrity halloween costumes 2021

Halloweekend 2021 has arrived!!

And since the pandemic really canceled things last year, celebs are making up for lost time and going all out on their costumes! We hope vaccinated and tested of course.

Ch-ch-check out all our favorites (below)! And continue to check back here all weekend, as we’ll be constantly updating with new spooky getups!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed as highly controversial couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Doja Cat

 

Hello, Princes Kida! Doja Cat killed this Atlantis look!

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Hot girl Meg is the sexiest Hellraiser we’ve EVER seen!

Ryan Lochte

 

Alexa, play the Addams Family theme…

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore dresses as her scream character
(c) Instagram

Casey Becker is back!! Drew Barrymore nailed this nostalgia!

Heidi Klum

 

Instead of her annual Halloween party, Heidi Klum decided on a sexy and spooky short film with her family! She’s undead, y’all!

Gigi Gorgeous

Recreating Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian‘s Skims shoot? That’s hot.

Sadie Robertson

 

This sweeter than pie trio is off to Neverland!

Jamie Lee Curtis

(c) MEGA/WENN

Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her iconic Psycho mom Janet Leigh!

RHOBH

real housewives of beverly hills in costume at Halloween kills premiere
(c) MEGA/WENN

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills all gathered in costume to support Kyle Richards at the Halloween Kills premiere!

TODAY Show

The team at TODAY went with a Super Bowl theme. Cute!

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

A Ted LassoBridgerton mashup for the ages!

Actually, it was one of their MANY costumes!

The View

The ladies decided to go as characters from iconic musicals!

Hayley Kiyoko

 

Calling 067 for the Squid Game! Hayley nailed this one.

Normani

 

Finding Normani!

Chlöe Bailey

 

Ok Chlo!! Werk, as Lola From Shark Tale.

