Halloween 2021: All The Best Celeb Costumes!

Halloweekend 2021 has arrived!!
And since the pandemic really canceled things last year, celebs are making up for lost time and going all out on their costumes! We hope vaccinated and tested of course.
Ch-ch-check out all our favorites (below)! And continue to check back here all weekend, as we’ll be constantly updating with new spooky getups!
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed as highly controversial couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
Doja Cat
Hello, Princes Kida! Doja Cat killed this Atlantis look!
Megan Thee Stallion
Hot girl Meg is the sexiest Hellraiser we’ve EVER seen!
Ryan Lochte
Alexa, play the Addams Family theme…
Drew Barrymore
Casey Becker is back!! Drew Barrymore nailed this nostalgia!
Heidi Klum
Instead of her annual Halloween party, Heidi Klum decided on a sexy and spooky short film with her family! She’s undead, y’all!
Gigi Gorgeous
Recreating Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian‘s Skims shoot? That’s hot.
Sadie Robertson
This sweeter than pie trio is off to Neverland!
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her iconic Psycho mom Janet Leigh!
RHOBH
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills all gathered in costume to support Kyle Richards at the Halloween Kills premiere!
TODAY Show
New Orleans Saints legend @drewbrees recorded a special message just for @hodakotb! #HalloweenTODAY ???? pic.twitter.com/RaM5wB4kjD
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2021
The team at TODAY went with a Super Bowl theme. Cute!
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest
BRIDGERTED: Ted Lasso joins the cast of Bridgerton! #TedLasso #Bridgerton #LiveHalloween pic.twitter.com/zJq4GmxNMk
— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) October 29, 2021
A Ted Lasso – Bridgerton mashup for the ages!
Actually, it was one of their MANY costumes!
Are you ready for tomorrow’s #LiveHalloween Show?! It’s gonna be out of this world! pic.twitter.com/IZMTWOYc58
— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) October 28, 2021
The View
INTRODUCING 'THE VIEWSICAL': Grab your popcorn ???? and enjoy our #Halloween feature presentation, where movie musicals are the #HotTopic on #TheView! pic.twitter.com/AYzW5fnsXg
— The View (@TheView) October 29, 2021
The ladies decided to go as characters from iconic musicals!
Hayley Kiyoko
Calling 067 for the Squid Game! Hayley nailed this one.
Normani
Finding Normani!
Chlöe Bailey
Ok Chlo!! Werk, as Lola From Shark Tale.
