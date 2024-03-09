Joe Rogan Podcast Guest Arrested For Murder A Month Later!

A former guest on Joe Rogan‘s podcast has been arrested for murder!

After serving over 20 years in prison for attempted murder and robbery, Sheldon Johnson appeared to have turned his life around. He got his GED and took conflict resolution classes to work on his anger while behind bars. When Johnson was released from prison, he began working as a counselor to help at-risk youth at the Queens public defender’s office. And he has been very vocal about criminal justice reform. He even made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in February to talk about his criminal past and work, during which he said:

“My son was growing up hearing stories about my so-called notoriety. I just didn’t want to be that dad. I said to myself, I’ve been doing bad for so long, I’m going to try to do something good. If all else fails, I could always go back to doing something bad. But let me try. Let me give it a shot.”

Related: Woman Allegedly Tried To Buy ‘Death Spell’ For Ex — Then Resorted To Murder-For-Hire

And a month later, he allegedly did “something bad” again. Johnson was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday in the brutal killing of 44-year-old Collin Small. According to The New York Times, police had been called to an apartment in the Bronx to perform a welfare check after neighbors in the building heard gunshots early Tuesday morning. One neighbor told law enforcement she heard two shots from the sixth floor. And moments later, she said someone shouted:

“Please don’t, I have a family!”

Then two more gunshots rang out, she said. Per a police report, the neighbor saw a man carrying bags and cleaning supplies walk in and out of the apartment shortly afterward. Since she didn’t recognize him, she contacted the building superintendent, Orlando Medina, to report what she heard and saw. Out of precaution, the super decided to check out the security footage in the building. Medina told The New York Times he saw a man walking in and out of the apartment on the video — and oddly he had changed clothes several times. At one point, the guy even wore a dark coat, sunglasses, and a blonde wig as a disguise.

Of course, all of this looked suspicious to Medina. What further raised alarm bells for him was the fact that Medina explained that Collin walked into the apartment at around 10:00 p.m. — but he never came out. So the superintendent called 911 for a wellness check. He told The New York Times:

“I said to myself, ‘I don’t think this is something good. I think this is bad, and I think the tenant is in danger. I think he is dead.’”

When police arrived at the scene, it was Johnson who opened the door to Collin’s apartment. Officers soon obtained a warrant to search the home and what they discovered inside was horrific. They found the victim’s torso and feet inside the bin. Later, police discovered his head, legs, and arms in the freezer at Johnson’s home in Harlem. Collin had been shot at least once in the head, the medical examiner determined.

About 17 hours later, Johnson was arrested and charged with murder. It is unknown why he allegedly killed Collin. However, WNYW reported that he and Johnson knew each other from prison. You can learn more about the case (below):

Chilling…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via PowerfulJRE/Fox 5 New York/YouTube]