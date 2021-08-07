The Suicide Squad Star Joel Kinnaman Claims Woman Threatened To Falsely Accuse Him Of Sexual Assault

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Joel Kinnaman has obtained a temporary restraining order against a model who he alleges tried to extort him for money by claiming the 41-year-old actor sexually assaulted her.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, he requested the order against Gabriella Magnusson, who also goes by Bella Davis, on Friday. Soon after he filed, The Suicide Squad star shared a since-deleted post on Instagram to explain the reason behind the legal move. According to E! News, Kinnaman claimed that he had a brief romantic relationship with the woman several years ago. He detailed how the pair had allegedly hung out in New York on two separate occasions, saying:

“In November 2018, we met up in New York and had consensual sex. The next month, in December 2018, we again met up in New York and had consensual sex but did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following morning for work. The next day, she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely.”

As People reported, Joel eventually stopped communication with Magnusson when she asked to hang out and sent “sexually explicit content” in the following years because he had entered into another relationship. But according to Kinnaman, her “communications became more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time.” He also claimed that Gabriella later “resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands.” The requests reportedly included a payment of $400,000 for an apartment, a Wikipedia page, a verified IG account, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, and help to secure a work visa.

To resolve the situation, the leading man alleged that the pair contacted each other over the phone on July 25, in “which she knew was being recorded.” He further noted that Magnusson “more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual” during the lengthy talk but continued “her threat to tell the media that it was against her will unless I met her demands.” Kinnaman then added:

“At one point, she stated, ‘Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?’ She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including her brother, a convicted felon, who pointed a rifle at my manager. Since then, her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order.”

Kinnaman ended his lengthy statement by expressing his support for sexual assault survivors but reiterated that his relationship with Gabriella was consensual:

“That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort. More importantly — this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority.”

Now, due to the restraining order, Magnusson must remain 100 yards away from Kinnaman. However, a source told E! that the temporary arrangement only stays in place until the next court date on August 31.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assault, please reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]