Is this the same singer that gave us Girly?

John Duff has hard launched a new sound – and we love seeing his talents try different things.

Variety keeps it sexy!

House On Fire feels very singer/songwriter – think Jason Mraz – meets Phil Spector.

There’s no camp here but there’s a wink and soulfulness. It’s playful and fabulous!

