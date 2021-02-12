Listen To This: Baby, Come Hither!

Dear Lord, we pray to thee – let John Lindahl be recognized as the huge star that we know he is!

This kid has SO MUCH TALENT!

He sings. He dances. He writes. And did we mention HOW WELL he dances?

All Day reminds us of Justin – Timberlake, not Bieber. This is early JT and done so masterfully!!!

PLEASE watch this! And then stream it! Add it to your playlist! Share it on your socials! Let’s help make this a reality!

Enjoy above!

