Even Better The Second Time Around -- Listen To Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Love Story (Taylor's Version)!

Just as Taylor Swift promised, she’s got a new Love Story!!

The willow singer released her re-recorded (Taylor’s Version) at midnight on Friday, even sharing a lyric video on YouTube featuring photos of her from the Fearless tour, as well as pics with fans! It’s only been a few hours and Swifties have been blowing up the vid’s comments with praise for the 31-year-old (and some not-so-nice words for Scooter Braun).

Guess the old Taylor isn’t really dead!

Def take a listen to the star’s re-recording (below) and let us know if U think the newest version is even better than the original!

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube]