John Mayer Shares Not-So-Cryptic Post As Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Drops!

John Mayer is really hoping Taylor Swift‘s fans are forgiving!

Just like his ex-girlfriend, the Gravity hitmaker is sending a message to Swifties. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to show off some cool snapshots of his Boulder, Colorado shows with his band Dead & Company — but amid the carousel some eagle-eyed fans spotted what appears to be a not-so-subtle plea for mercy.

Related: Swifties React To Taylor Changing That ‘Slut-Shaming’ Line!

On the very night of the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) release, John posted a photo of drones spelling out “please be kind” above his band’s stage on the sixth slide. On top of that, the caption read:

“It doesn’t get better than three nights at Folsom Field in Boulder with @deadandcompany. Oh wait no yes it does… it gets way better when Dave Matthews (@davematthewsband) shows up and for four songs makes everyone believe they’re dreaming. The afterglow is still shining bright…”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Obviously it’s a universal message that applies at all times… but the timing was too much for Swifties to ignore!

The 45-year-old’s comments were quickly flooded with T-Swizzle fans who gave their opinion on the photo, writing:

“YOU KNOW WHAT YOU DID WITH THAT CAPTION. “idk how it gets better than this” AND “afterglow” LIKE WHAT?!” “mother said not to be mean…mother aint here right now.” “funny your cover is purple. you’re shunned from that color, speak never john.” “Bye bye johnny. It‘s July 7. Its over.” “dont you think she was too young to be messed with?” “now go stand in the corner and think about what you did.”

One fan seemed to try and warn him about the impending Swifties, posting:

“Run John, they’re coming”

LOLz!!

Dear John (Taylor’s Version) is officially out now! So, Perezcious readers, do you think he’s …Ready For It?

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]