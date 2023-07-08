Taylor Swift Pulls Off Heist With Joey King & Ex-Boyfriend Taylor Lautner In I Can See You Music Video! WATCH!

Taylor Swift reunited with some very familiar faces!

On Friday night, the 33-year-old singer had some tricks up her sleeves and surprised the audience at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a very special guest. Who? None other than the man who inspired her song Back To December, her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner!! He was also joined on stage by Joey King and Presley Cash, who starred in the Mean music video back in 2011. Love it! Speak Now OGs! The Sparks Fly songstress gushed about Lautner while introducing him to everyone:

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the ‘Speak Now’ album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all have the same first name. TayTay, do you wanna come out?”

Related: John Mayer Shares Not-So-Cryptic Post As Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Drops!



At that moment, the crowd went wild and erupted into cheers as the Twilight alum went on stage to join Taylor, even doing a cartwheel and back flip along the way. After hugging, he also offered up some kind words for the hitmaker, saying:

“I just want to say one thing quick. I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you, so thank you for having me be a part of this and being a part of my life.”

It’s awesome to see these two are on such good terms!!! See the sweet moment below:

So why was the trio joining Taylor onstage? Well, it turns out they starred together in a brand new music video for the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault track I Can See You, which debuted at the concert!!! In the new video, the three actors helped Taylor with a massive heist to break free from a literal vault and take back her album Speak Now. It’s an action-packed video, full of fight scenes and obviously tons of easter eggs (some potentially teasing 1989 as the next re-release?!!) You have to ch-ch-check the music video, directed by Taylor, out for yourself below:

AH-MAZING!!!

For those who didn’t get to experience this iconic moment live, Taylor also took to social media to celebrate the music video, dropping some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set. One pic featured an iconic image of Taylor, Lautner, and his wife recreating the iconic Spider-Man meme. Swipe to see:

Reactions to the video, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube]