John Mulaney In Rehab For Cocaine & Alcohol Addiction

John Mulaney is getting help.

The comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer has checked into a rehab facility, according to a new report out Monday afternoon. The 38-year-old funnyman is seeking treatment to help with his decades-long battle with addiction. Mulaney has long been completely open in public life about his past use of alcohol, cocaine, and other drugs.

The news was first reported by Page Six, and later confirmed by People and TMZ, the latter of which reported it was specifically regarding both alcohol and cocaine. Mulaney has not yet released a statement about the news, and his rep did not immediately respond for comment, either.

Beyond that, there’s unfortunately plenty of former material in the comedian’s repertoire and from some of his interviews in which he discusses his struggles. He previously noted in an interview with Esquire in 2019 that he started drinking at the age of 13 before later abusing drugs. The Chicago native said at the time (below):

“I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

He also noted that he was “never” a fan of marijuana, but that he “loved” using cocaine and prescription drugs. Ever the joke maker, Mulaney even turned that into a bit, saying in the interview:

“I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing.’ Who’s the athlete now?”

Mulaney first became sober at the young age of 23 — and without the help of a treatment program, at that.

He recalled in that same interview how he had a particularly bad weekend while on drugs, ad decided to get his life together from that point forward:

“I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie. It was just crazy. A weekend that was … there were … I’m never going to tell you. That’s mine. I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, ‘You’re f**king out of control.’ And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.'”

Whoa!

Mulaney also touched on sobriety during his 2012 comedy special New In Town, when he joked about how surprised people were at the time to hear he used to drink:

“I don’t drink. I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences because I don’t look like someone who used to do anything.”

Now, though, his career comes second and his health and life first.

Here’s hoping he takes to rehab and gets through it successfully and safely.

Sending all our love and support during this emotionally challenging time…

