Beyoncé's Mom Hits Back At 'Ignorant' Fans Saying The Singer Is Trying To Look White!

Tina Knowles won’t stand for any of the accusations that her daughter Beyoncé changed her appearance to look like a “white woman!”

The 42-year-old singer appeared on the red carpet for the Renaissance Tour film premiere, decked out in a stunning silver dress, gloves, and platinum blonde hair. Once pictures from the event began to surface on the internet, social media users soon began to accuse Beyoncé of “trying to be a white woman” and even “lightening her skin.” WTF.

But her momma wasn’t letting this narrative continue to run rampant online! Tina took to Instagram on Tuesday with a lengthy message slamming people for perpetuating racism, sexism, and double standards, writing:

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? .. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. ALIEN Superstar duh!”

Related: Beyoncé Reveals Daughter Blue Ivy Saw All The Hate About Her Dancing!

She went on to call out that a white woman from TMZ reached out to Beyoncé’s hairstylist for a statement on how the Cuff It songstress “wants to be white” — which made her “blood boil.” Tina said:

“This white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness. What’s really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that’s on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.”

Even though the 69-year-old fashion designer knows her daughter won’t like that she acknowledged the hate comments, this situation understandably made her so mad that she couldn’t ignore it. Tina noted she was “sick and tired of people attacking” the Grammy winner all the time, adding:

“Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic , talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism , sexism , double standards , you perpetuate those things . Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her. , I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”

Go off, Tina! See the entire statement (below):

Wow. She really went off!! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]