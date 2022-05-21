John Mulaney SLAMMED By Fans For Hosting Dave Chappelle As Part Of Ohio Stand-Up Show

Fans are reacting online after John Mulaney surprised fans in Ohio by hosting Dave Chappelle on stage for a set at his stand-up comedy show there on Friday night.

Mulaney was performing in Columbus, and surprised fans by having the Chappelle’s Show alum open for him completely unexpectedly! Sounds fun, right?! Not so, claim some fans who were apparently at the show.

As is the case with most comedy events now, fans were forced to lock their phones in pouches prior to the performance, so that no one could record the proceedings. But in the aftermath of the event on Friday night, show-goers flocked to social media to give their takes on what they apparently witnessed.

The controversy kicked off when some fans took to Twitter to deliver their reporting on Chappelle’s allegedly “transphobic jokes” during the impromptu Friday night set. Here’s one of the earliest viral tweets posted from an alleged show attendee who informed the public about the apparent content hosted at the event:

anyway i was such a big john mulaney fan and i think i still am, but they also had our phones in little locked wallets so we couldn’t film, so i just had to sit there joke after joke about trans people and hear 18k people laughing along — rylan ☻ (@testosteronejew) May 21, 2022

Whoa!

Others have reacted differently, though. At least one other alleged attendee appeared to push back a bit on the content of the show, sharing this series of tweets about the apparent things that were allegedly said and done on stage during Dave’s appearance (below):

“I mean, it wasn’t a gun, it was a knife! A gun that identifies as a knife?”

He then paused, smiled a bit, and moved on quickly. – The homophobic joke was him saying “maybe you two are gay, I don’t know, nothing wrong with that if that’s the case.” — Reggie Fills-Anime (@FillsAnime) May 21, 2022

Of course, the gun/knife comment also appears to be a commentary about the recent attack Chappelle suffered while on stage earlier this month at the Hollywood Bowl.

As expected, the incident is already causing a LOT of consternation online.

Here are just a few of the many, many, many reactions to Chappelle’s unannounced appearance on stage in Columbus with Mulaney on Friday night, via Twitter (below):

“John Mulaney is a piece of s**t for not giving a single f**k about the many trans members of his audience that had to sit through Chapelle’s unnecessary transphobic tirades that he calls jokes. Can trans people f**king breathe?” “How are people mad about something this weak. I swear I thought it was way worse.” “Why would you still be a fan of Mulaney after all that” “One day, in the future, transphobes will discover a second joke” “He’s funny but he’s made so many ablest jokes it always hurts. This is why we need minority comedians to take center stage.” “That seems like absolutely nothing but we are dealing with the softest community on the planet sooo” “I’ve been in an audience full of people laughing at homophobic jokes and hearing everyone around me apparently agreeing that I was the butt of a joke was a sickening feeling. Sending love.” “Joke after joke it was torture”

Damn…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

