Johnny Depp Sparks Romance Rumors With Mystery Woman In Italy!

Has Johnny Depp found love again?!

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum has been jetting around the world fulfilling his rock star dreams ever since his defamation case against Amber Heard wrapped up last month, and now he’s been spotted with a mystery woman by his side!

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Vampires crooner sparked romance rumors as he was photographed looking happy as ever with a redheaded woman before a performance at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy. Nothing particularly sexy was happening in the photo, but it was the way the pair looked so smitten that had fans quickly abuzz with theories. You can check out the cute snapshot HERE!

But hold your horses on any romance rumors because, apparently, the two are nothing more than colleagues! According to a source who spoke with E! News on Wednesday, that woman is simply “a member of the staff” on Johnny’s new film, Jeanne du Barry. The insider explained:

“She is his French teacher and there is no romantic connection whatsoever.”

That explanation could not sound more like a stereotypical teenage boy’s fantasy. LOLz!

Jeanne du Barry marks the actor’s first return to the big screen in three years. He is set to play Louis XV. The movie will center on the life of Jeanne Bécu, the mistress of the 18th-century French King when he died, per IMDB. It’s set to hit theaters next year.

These romance rumors come weeks after the 59-year-old came out victorious following a six-week trial against his ex-wife over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, winning $10.35 million in damages. During the trial, he and his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, also caused a commotion online as viewers began to speculate that they were dating. The attorney slammed the “sexist” comments, telling People:

“It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny—who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now—that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional.”

She also revealed that she wasn’t very “surprised” by the controversy considering how high-profile the case was, adding:

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

The speculation must have bugged her since she’s been off the market for a while now, too! She just introduced her beau, Edward Owen, to her client after watching one of his performances with Jeff Beck last week. So, nothing is going on there and not with his new French teacher either!

With his career getting back on track, it’s just a matter of time before Johnny opens up his heart again! But considering that Amber plans to appeal the verdict — despite losing out in court again over allegations that there was an imposter on the jury — it might be good that he’s focusing on himself these days. He needs time to process everything and potentially gear up for another legal battle. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Did you think something was going on between these two?

[Image via WENN/MEGA & Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube]