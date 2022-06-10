Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez SLAMS ‘Sexist’ Romance Rumors!

Johnny Depp‘s lawyer Camille Vasquez is shutting down some “sexist” rumors spreading online!

While speaking to People on Thursday, the attorney, who shot to fame after helping her client win a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, blasted fans for thinking she might have struck up an “inappropriate or unprofessional” relationship with the actor!

During the six-week trial, one of the conspiracy theories spreading among the case’s most loyal viewers was that the 58-year-old and his lawyer were in a secret relationship! A source told the outlet in mid-May that the rumor was “entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue,” and Camille is backing that up, claiming followers took her behavior way out of context!

Related: Amber Heard BLASTS Johnny Depp’s New TikTok

After working for the Pirates of the Caribbean star for four-and-a-half years, Camille claimed their relationship remained nothing more than a friendship, sharing:

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”

Addressing the romance rumors outright, the rising lawyer:

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Such a bummer that she’d have to deal with that, though. It’s not like the male lawyers are getting the same treatment!

Related: Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s Next Moves Revealed

On why she was often seen with her arm around the movie star in court, Camille claimed that’s just a part of her personality and a way she tried to be supportive of Depp during a difficult legal situation, she explained:

“I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

As she shouldn’t be! Camille added:

“This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him. And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it’s holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it.”

She also reminded folks that she’s off the market! Vasquez insisted she’s “very happy” in her relationship with her boyfriend Edward Owen. Well, that’s good!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did YOU think something was up between Johnny and Camille? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Today/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]