Johnny Depp Reacts Badly To Gross, Morbid Texts He Wrote About Amber Heard!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Johnny Depp’s texts came back to bite him in his defamation trial against Amber Heard!

On Thursday, the actor was back on the stand under cross examination from the Aquaman star’s lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn. Things got hairy when the defense brought up Depp’s friendship with actor Paul Bettany — and detailed the violent, profanity-laced text messages Depp wrote about his then-girlfriend.

The damning 2013 and 2014 exchanges between Depp and the WandaVision star — which have been public for years and brought up in various legal actions — reveal the Oscar nominee’s written thoughts of “burning,” “drowning,” and having sex with the “burnt corpse” of Heard. And while the defense may call it dark humor, it’s still super f**ked up stuff that frankly never should have been said.

Related: Johnny Reacts To Audio Of Amber ADMITTING She Abused Him

Rottenborn apologized to the court and jury for the language he was about to use before reading a text Depp sent to Bettany which read:

“I will f**k [Amber’s] burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead.”

He and the actor then had the following exchange:

“Rottenborn: Did I read that right? Depp: You certainly did. Rottenborn: You wrote that about the woman who would later become your wife. Depp: Yes.”

Rottenborn later read out a May 30, 2014 text to Bettany that seemed to support Heard’s abuse accusations. Depp wrote:

“Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA this past Sunday. Ugly mate. No food for days. Powders. Half a bottle of whisky… An angry aggro injun in a f**king blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f**k who got near.”

When asked what he thought of Heard’s feelings about his drug intake and the effect it had on him, Depp said coldly:

“She didn’t like it when it was her perception that I was high on drugs and alcohol.”

Later on, the defense read a 2014 text to Heard herself, in which Johnny seemingly apologized for an obviously bad encounter between the couple. The actor wrote:

“I’m a f**king savage, gotta to lose that …the Devil is all around.”

Amber’s attorney later read another 2014 text from Depp to a friend that read:

“I’ll smack the ugly c*** around before I let her in.”

Depp didn’t do a great job of explaining himself in court. He merely offered:

“I have a particular way of using words, vocabulary in my vernacular.”

Predictably, that response didn’t seem to impress the jury and other onlookers in court, according to Deadline. Johnny did, however, get a chuckle out of some in the courtroom later on when he responded to a question about his drinking habits by quipping:

“Isn’t Happy Hour anytime?”

Hmm. We’re not sure fishing for laughs is the best approach here…

Later in the morning, the Pirates of the Caribbean star once again attempted to dismiss his colorful texts as him merely being theatrical. He proclaimed:

“When I write a text especially if I’m in a particularly impassioned place it’s a canvas, it’s a painting.”

Uh, that’s some pretty s**tty art!

Only time will if the jury will agree with him.

The trial will go dark tomorrow, as Judge Penny Azcarate has scheduled the five-week long proceedings to run Monday to Thursday. Amber is expected to take the stand later in the proceedings.

Thoughts??

[Image via Law and Crime]