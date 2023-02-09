Candace Cameron Bure Slams ‘Cancel Culture’ After Backlash For ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Candace Cameron Bure has something to say about “cancel culture.”

As you’ve likely heard, the Full House alum ditched Hallmark, a network she’d collaborated with for YEARS to make made-for-TV movies, in favor of rival startup network Great American Family last year. Then, she came under fire after revealing to the WSJ in November of 2022 that the main reason for her switch was that because of “new leadership,” Hallmark was “a completely different network” from when she started. She added:

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Pretty much ALL of Twitter knew right away that was code for marriage between “a man and woman” — a total anti-LGBT dog-whistle. Everyone from viewers to former co-stars made it known en masse they weren’t OK with this kind of hate. The self-proclaimed “devoted Christian” later jumped on Instagram to address the backlash, noting she has a “great love and affection for all people,” attempting to place all the blame on “the media.” She noted:

“To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

Now, she’s speaking out about how “cancel culture” has affected her. While chatting on the Unapologetic podcast with Julia Jeffress Sadler on Wednesday, the 46-year-old lamented:

“Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard.”

She also compared herself to how Christians face “persecution” for speaking their beliefs all over the world. She continued:

“I know there’s all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith. I feel like we’ve had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing and our feelings get so hurt over it. And that isn’t nearly the persecution that other people go through from being a Christian in other countries.”

However, she noted that even in tough times, it’s important for Christians to maintain their faith:

“It’s hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people. But it’s important that we speak truth in love, ’cause, listen, nobody’s gonna change, nobody’s gonna listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it’s important that we don’t back down.”

While she did say she has it far better, she’s still putting herself in the same boat as those who face actual religious persecution — and not TV stars who upset people by spreading hate. (Also, sorry, but this idea that Christians face anywhere near the persecution that the LGBT community does is total BS. It’s the largest religion in the world, and the numbers they’re always touting of Christians martyred for their faith are wildly misleading. Just some “truth in love” for ya…)

The mother of three then added how proud she is of her own children, Natasha, 24, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 21, who she shares with husband Valeri Bure, for always “sticking to the truth”:

“I am so encouraged by my own children. … I’m so proud of them for really sticking to truth and knowing the gospel and being willing to share that because I know it takes bravery, especially in the time we’re living today.”

Yeah, because actively seeking to exclude marginalized groups from mainstream culture is totally something to be proud of… Whatever, DJ…

See the full interview (below):

