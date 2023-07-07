Candace Cameron Bure Denies Claims She Tried To Get First Queer Fuller House Character ‘Removed’ From Show!

Candace Cameron Bure is coming under fire (yet again!) for claims she tried to get the first queer character “removed” from Fuller House!

Actress Miss Benny brought the unfortunate news to TikTok‘s attention in a new video on Thursday in which she broke down what it was really like to step foot on the set of the Full House reboot. The 24-year-old had the honor of playing the spin-off’s first gay character, Casey, but she was quickly informed her role was at risk!

According to Miss Benny, “one of the Tanner sisters” who is “very publicly not for the girls” was not pleased with the addition of a queer character in two episodes of season 4. Because the star’s feelings about the LGBTQ+ community were so widely known by everyone working on the production, the higher-ups sat down with the guest star to warn her about what to expect! The performer, who came out as transgender in June, revealed:

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

WTF!

The actress claimed she was “warned and prepared” that this person’s fan base might also be “encouraged to target” her. While the protests to get the character erased from the comedy didn’t work, it doesn’t mean the leading lady was very welcoming to the Glamorous lead, Miss Benny claimed:

“To this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.”

Now, obviously, there were only two Tanner sisters to chat with on set because the youngest, Michelle, played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, was not a part of the Netflix series. And given what we all know about Candace and Jodie Sweetin, it seems obvious the latter was the only friendly one. Jeez.

Again, while Miss Benny’s post never called out Candace by name, the star did include the caption, “#candacebure,” so there’s really no mistaking who she was putting on blast. You can hear her full reflection (below):

As to be expected, the Christmas Under Wraps lead wasted no time clapping back. Denying all the claims, she said in a statement to People on Thursday night:

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show. Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Hmmm…

Her word choice at the end is def inneresting. Saying they didn’t have the opportunity to “talk much” seems to suggest they did interact — but if we’re going off what Miss Benny said then that’s a lie!

Of course, these allegations come after Candace was already dubbed the “rudest celebrity” JoJo Siwa‘s ever met. Last year, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star also made waves when she promoted her new partnership with the Hallmark rival Great American Family, saying:

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The 47-year-old’s apparent bigotry was criticized by many stars, including the Dance Moms alum who was shocked she so openly gushed about her “intention of excluding LGBTQIA+” people in her new projects. Jodie was spotted supporting the former Nickelodeon star, who identifies as queer and pansexual, writing, “You know I love you.” Jodie also unfollowed Candace at the time. So, considering all of this, we’re sad (but not shocked) to hear these latest claims. What do you make of them, Perezcious readers?! Whose side of the story do you believe?! Sound OFF (below)!

