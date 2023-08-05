Moving On?! Jeremy Allen White Seen Kissing Model Amid Divorce From Addison Timlin!

Whelp, Jeremy Allen White seems to be doing well in the romance department!

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the 32-year-old actor was caught out and about in the Los Angeles area with a new woman, model-actress Ashley Moore. And y’all, they were not shy about flaunting the PDA! In the photos, the two could be seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they made out in the middle of a sidewalk. Jeremy and Ashley also could be seen walking side by side in other photos, looking into each other’s eyes, and smiling while they talked. You can ch-ch-check out some of the photos (below):

Jeremy Allen White Kisses Ashley Moore During Divorce from Wife https://t.co/Vll1Xp9eK5 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 5, 2023

Now, this public display of affection between Jeremy and Ashley comes at an inneresting time! The Bear star is in the middle of a divorce with his estranged wife Addison Timlin, with whom he shares two children Ezer and Dolores. The 31-year-old actress filed for divorce in May but listed their date of separation as September 1, 2022 – before his Golden Globe speech where he gushed about how much he loved her!

There were a lot of questions about what made Addison pull the plug on their marriage so suddenly. An insider for Entertainment Tonight gave some insight into the situation at the time, saying they “were having trust issues during their relationship that ultimately led to their divorce.” The source added:

“They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split.”

Oof…

However, they seemingly have been on good terms since their split. They were hanging out during their daughter’s soccer game last weekend. The Shameless alum was even caught giving her a ton of hugs and even a smooch on the head at one point. Some took this as a sign of a possible reconciliation between Jeremy and Addison. But obviously, that is not the case, considering he was locking lips with Ashley this weekend!

It’s unknown how Jeremy met the 30-year-old, but they seem pretty smitten right now! For those who don’t know anything about Ashley, she has done a handful of projects and campaigns over the years. Ashley notably was in Drake’s 2013 music video for Hold On We’re Going Home. She is also set to portray Riley in the upcoming Amazon Prime series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Reactions to this potential new couple? Let us know in the comments below!

