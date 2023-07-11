Jonah Hill's Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Brady Claims He Was Sexting Her Right Before New Relationship Reveal!

Sarah Brady isn’t done calling out Jonah Hill quite yet.

On Monday evening, she took to her Instagram Stories — where all the drama has been happening since the start of her reveals late last week alleging manipulation and emotional abuse in their ill-fated relationship — and delivered fresh new allegations about the Superbad actor.

In these brand-new claims, the pro surfer alleged Hill sexted with her after entering into a new relationship with his now-partner and the mother of his newly-born child, Olivia Millar (pictured above, right).

Related: Jonah Is Exactly Like Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend?! Sarah Brady Highlights Viral Comparison!

In the first of many (many, many) IG Stories slide on the matter, Brady writes a message purportedly to an unidentified friend explaining the timeline of Hill’s alleged actions towards her after they broke up:

“When we ended it, it’s because we couldn’t agree on that and then I stayed friends with him for the next six months and he just kept chalking up our break up to us being in different places in life when that’s bulls**t. That’s not the main reason it wasn’t working.”

And from there, the 26-year-old surfer was off to the races. She next shared her key allegation, claiming the Wolf Of Wall Street actor was allegedly “sexting me on July 13, 2022,” and later visited her in early August of last summer:

“So he kept me on as a close emotional confidant after the break up was, Sexting me on July 13, 2022, visited me at my apartment in my hometown early August 2022, and then waited till a week after I moved to Hawaii for law school to send me a text being like btw I’m in a new relationship.”

In a follow-up, she shared a message from Hill in which he claimed to have started “dating someone recently” — presumably referencing Millar.

Related: Jonah Hill Is A Controlling And Manipulative Boyfriend! Or Is He Not?

He tried to let Brady down easy with that news:

“I know I don’t need to but in the spirit of pure respect to our friendship and appreciation for each other I did want to be transparent that I did start dating someone recently. I’m sorry if that is painful. It just happened and I didn’t want to not be transparent with you ever as I care about you.”

Then, after thanking the Moneyball actor for letting her know about the new relationship, the law school student went on to share a screenshot of her straight-up accusing Hill of sexting her after beginning to get involved with Millar:

“Not that it’s really my business but out of my own personal chicks before d**ks code if that’s headed anywhere other than hookup or fling I’d appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you’ve been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner level emotional support”

Hill offered up shock in his alleged text response, first writing:

“I’m sorry WHAT”

Then later adding:

“And to be crystal clear I have not flirted or sexted with you in any way shape or form in months. I’m sorry if it’s upsetting that I would move on at all six months later but I have handled you and I with utmost love and respect.”

Brady didn’t just provide baseless accusations, though! She also offered up what appeared to be cold, hard text evidence.

Related: Jonah Hill Selling ‘Complete Unrelenting Control’ Merch Amid Emotional Abuse Claims!

She shared a screenshot purporting to show a July 13, 2022 message from the actor in which he appears to have written about holding his, uhhh, erection. She also slammed Hill for denying the sexting allegation, summing it up with this:

“Whatever helps you get through the day. Gotta focus on mine now. Adiós wé”

Hill then appeared to agree that there was sexting taking place “two months ago,” but slammed the “new side of you” towards his ex after she called him out. As you can see (below), this was Brady’s big reveal:

Wow!

Of course, this is pretty notable now with Hill’s timeline with baby momma Millar and all. And it just adds one more level on this very controversial, convoluted, and contentious controversy between Jonah and his ex.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Share ’em (below)…

[Image via GQ/YouTube/Sarah Brady/Instagram/Instagram]