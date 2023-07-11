Britney Spears Unveils Title, Cover, & Release Date Of BOMBSHELL Memoir Coming THIS Fall!

It’s time!!

After much anticipation, Britney Spears has finally announced the title, book cover, AND release date of her memoir! We won’t make you wait any longer! The title of her book is… The Woman in Me, and it is expected to hit shelves on October 24!

People got the inside scoop on Tuesday while speaking to Jennifer Bergstrom, the Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books, the imprint of Simon & Schuster that won a bidding war for the tell-all. She teased of the release:

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

It’s about damn time Brit had the chance to share her truth with the world!

Related: Britney Spears Reportedly Teamed Up With Will.i.am For New Song

On the pre-order website, the book is described as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” It will chronicle her life, including her controversial conservatorship, a blurb noted:

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ”

We couldn’t be more excited to hear what Brit has to say. To buy the book, head over HERE!

Reactions?! What do U think of the title and cover? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]