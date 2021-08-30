Korn Singer Jonathan Davis 'Still Struggling' From COVID, Put On Oxygen Mid-Concert

Another celeb is really suffering from COVID.

Earlier this month Korn were forced to postpone multiple upcoming shows on their North American tour when lead singer Jonathan Davis caught the coronavirus. The announcement came just hours before they were supposed to perform in Scranton, Pennsylvania on August 14. The band wrote:

“On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done.”

They added:

“Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again.”

The nu-metal band got back to the tour over the weekend, but it seems premature to say they’re “firing on all cylinders” quite yet.

Performing in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park on Friday, less than two weeks after the original announcement of his diagnosis, Davis was forced to spend much of the show singing while seated on a silver throne. According to witnesses he had to take breaks between songs to receive oxygen.

Video: Long-Hauler Alyssa Milano Losing Her Hair After COVID

At one point the Freak On A Leash singer addressed his condition to the audience directly, standing up to say:

“I don’t know if y’all know, but I’m still f**kin’ recovering from gettin’ COVID, y’all, that was a motherf**ker… I’m f**kin’ feeling very weak but I f**kin’ refuse to f**kin’ cancel. I had to come out here and do this shit for you.”

Following the concert, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch gave fans the inside scoop on his frontman’s condition on Sunday with a video on his Instagram, updating viewers:

“Jonathan Davis is still struggling with the COVID after-effects. He’s physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him — prayers, all of it. We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you’re going to, throw him some love and energy, man. He needs you more than ever.”

It’s unclear if Davis was vaccinated. It seems like a no-brainer at this point, but this is the same guy who infamously called Barack Obama an “illuminati puppet,” so honestly who knows.

And as we’ve all unfortunately learned over the past few weeks, even the vaccinated are susceptible to the more contagious variants of the virus — though doctors report the degree of their symptoms are on the whole greatly reduced.

In any case, here’s hoping Davis fully recovers and gets back to boom na da noom na namena-ing.

[Image via WENN/Loudwire/YouTube.]