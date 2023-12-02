'90s Teen Heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen In Public For First Time In Years!

Ever wonder where Jonathan Taylor Thomas is these days?

Starting with his hilarious turn as sarcastic middle child Randy on Home Improvement and going through some indelible Disney teen classics, JTT was the crush of ’90s kids. It was a love that only grew until, some time in the early 2000s, the star just kind of… walked away. Apart from a few appearances on TV dad Tim Allen‘s other sitcom, Last Man Standing, Jonathan hasn’t been onscreen in nearly 20 years!

So where is he in 2023? Still in Southern California, just… far from Hollywood.

Video: Macaulay Culkin Reunites With Home Alone Mom At Tear-Filled Walk Of Fame Ceremony!

This week the first pics of JTT to surface in over two years came out, showing the former star looking all grown up, just a regular 42-year-old guy! See Jonathan looking scruffy and super chill in a beanie, sweater, and jeans (below)!

Former ‘Home Improvement’ star Jonathan Taylor Thomas makes rare public appearance for first time in 2 years https://t.co/WvVt7bSGs4 pic.twitter.com/xl0e1oE6HK — Page Six (@PageSix) December 1, 2023

Love to see a happy-looking former child star! Someone recognized him as they saw him go into a convenience store, refill his reusable coffee mug, and walk back to his car. To where? Back to anonymity, we guess!

Back in 2013 JTT explained to People why he stepped away from acting, saying:

“I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old. I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break.”

Using his TV money, he went to Harvard and Columbia, and went and had a normal life. He said at the time he had “no regrets” about no longer being famous either:

“I never took the fame too seriously. It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers.”

Good for him! That celeb life is a lot of stress along with the sweetness. It’s not for everyone, and we’re happy he chose the life that was best for him. And we’ll always have the ’90s to look back on.

[Image via Disney/YouTube/WENN.]