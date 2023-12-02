How Princess Catherine Feels About The 'Royal Racist' Accusation!

How is Princess Catherine handling the royal racist allegation? Not well, it seems!

Perezcious readers know by now that Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame revealed letters written and exchanged between Meghan Markle and King Charles III shortly after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 exposed the identities of TWO alleged racists in the family. While the author knew the names of the culprits who questioned “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be, he refused to reveal the tea for legal reasons. But then people soon discovered their identities were included in the Dutch version of the book!

It quickly was pulled from the bookshelves. However, Piers Morgan decided to share names, claiming the two family members who allegedly made the racist remarks were Charles and Catherine. Yikes. The accusation has not been confirmed by Scobie, the Sussexes, or the royal family. Sources from Meghan’s camp confirmed she “never intended them to be publicly identified” – although she did name the pair in the letter she wrote to Charles. Additionally, the insiders insisted the Suits alum nor anyone close to her leaked them to Scobie.

Still, Princess Catherine is not happy whatsoever about her name being brought up in the royal racist accusations! A source for Us Weekly said on Friday:

“Kate was 100 percent not one of the people who discussed it. She is saddened that her name got pulled into this because she had nothing to do with it.”

Hmm. Despite Meghan’s camp swearing they never leaked the identities of the alleged racists, the 41-year-old seems to think this whole situation is her fault. In fact, any hopes of a reconciliation between Catherine and the former actress are squashed now due to her alleged “antics!” Oof. Even though no names appear in the English translation of Endgame, the Princess of Wales is upset about the speculation and ultimately over drama with Meghan. An insider said:

“This has closed the door on any reconciliation with Meghan as far as Kate is concerned. She has had enough of Meghan’s antics and wants absolutely nothing to do with her. She will never make up with her.”

Did anyone ever expect Meghan and Catherine to end their beef in the future, even before this latest drama in the royal family? It seemed pretty clear that any chances of them reconciling went out the window a long time ago. But we guess it’s more of a final decision now on Catherine’s end!

