Jordana Brewster Reveals She Had An IRL Crush On Fast & Furious Co-Star Paul Walker!

The one that got away?

Apparently, co-stars and on-screen lovers Jordana Brewster and Paul Walker were crushing on each other while filming for the Fast & Furious franchise — just at different times!

While celebrating the premiere of F9, Jordana stopped by E! News on the red carpet to learn that director Rob Cohen revealed Paul had a secret crush on her while making the very first film, The Fast And The Furious, back in 2001. In response, the actress gushed:

“Aww! I didn’t know that!”

But there’s more — she had a crush on him, too!! The 41-year-old continued:

“I had a crush on him more after like… from 4 to 7 I had a crush on him.”

Aw, that’s so sweet!

Unfortunately, nothing came of those feelings since neither ever made a move, though the American Crime Story alum admitted:

“I never got to tell him that but I think on many levels he knew.”

Considering how long the duo shot the franchise together (which began 20 years ago!), it is understandable they eventually caught feelings for each other. We mean, have you seen them both?! Mia Toretto and Brian O’Conner were a hot couple on screen, so we can’t imagine the reaction from fans had they linked up in real life!

Sadly, Walker died in 2013 due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle car crash. He passed away while filming Furious 7, so stand-ins were used to finish his portion of the film. F9 marks Jordana’s first appearance back in the Fast and Furious universe since the 2015 sequel’s emotional ending served as a goodbye to Brian AND Paul. And this year’s release comes with a surprise!

Brewster’s son, Julian, whom she shares with Andrew Form, will be making his feature film debut in the action-packed flick, which premieres on Friday. Taking to Instagram this weekend, the proud momma couldn’t help but capture moments from the 7-year-old’s first red carpet experience! Check out the pics (below)!

Adorable!! How special for the mom and son to share that experience! And, who knows, maybe this will be the start of a very long career for Julian, just like his momma?! We’ll have to wait and see because no inside scoop on F10 has been revealed yet, though the celebs will start filming relatively soon!

Hear more on the couple that could have been (below)!

