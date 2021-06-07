Vin Diesel Honors Paul Walker As F9 Approaches Premiere At... Wait, CANNES?! REALLY??

It’s amazing how fast time can get away from you…

The irreplaceable Paul Walker was taken from us in that horrible accident way back in November of 2013, nearly eight years ago now. When the first Fast & Furious film came out afterward, his final film role, it gave fans a cathartic way to say goodbye to the charismatic star.

Related: Paul’s Daughter Marks ‘Silly’ Anniversary Of Death In Emotional Post

Now every new installment of the long-running franchise feels like a mile marker, a family reunion in which we all collectively mourn his absence. And no one does so more vocally than his longtime co-star Vin Diesel.

As the fervor for the quickly approaching premiere date of the new film builds, Dom took a moment to post on his Instagram on Sunday about the “brother” who wouldn’t be there this time. He wrote:

“Weeks away from the F9 release… in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now… @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel.”

Awww. Meadow Walker was only 15 years old when she lost her father, and she’s been keeping his memory alive beautifully ever since. Now she’s 22, almost as old as her father when he made the original film.

Photos: Check Out Meadow’s First Magazine Cover!

And that’s exactly when the vintage pic is from. And wow, what a blast from the past! Just look at those two young hotties:

Vin reflected on his own feelings about the pic, writing:

“Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud… All love, Always.”

Such a powerful sentiment.

Meadow also posted the moment she sent the photo, marking the occasion by writing:

“20 years later…”

The tribute comes just as the somewhat jaw-dropping news that F9 will actually have its French premiere at the Cannes Film Festival! Yup, The Fast and the Furious at Cannes. The date has not been announced, but the film fest has been teasing a “planetary blockbuster” to go along with the artier fare they’re usually known for for weeks now. It was Variety that learned the surprise treat would be the highly anticipated sequel.

The film won’t be in contention for prizes, presumably because Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch was worried about competition in the race for the Palme D’or. Because if there’s one thing the Fast & Furious franchise knows, it’s racing. Or, it used to be. Now we’re pretty sure they’re spies or something??

F9 will premiere in the US on June 25.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Universal Pictures/YouTube.]