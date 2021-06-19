Nicolas Cage Searches For His Kidnapped Truffle Pig In Bizarre New Trailer!

Has anyone seen Nicolas Cage’s truffle pig?? Because apparently it’s missing!!

The first trailer for the crime thriller Pig dropped on Friday, and it already sounds like quite an interesting flick. We mean, the film did earn an honorary comparison to John Wick just with a pig sidekick. So that should tell you something!

In the clip, the 57-year-old actor seems to be on a mission to find his beloved animal, who has been sadly kidnapped. But before reuniting with his lost friend, Cage must return to his old haunts in Portland and confront his complicated past. Whatever that means… But the filmmaker says in the teaser:

“I remember every meal I ever cooked. I remember every person I ever served. You live your life for them, and they don’t even see you. You don’t even see yourself.”

How dramatic of you, Nick. Ch-ch-check out the entire first look for yourself (below):

Of course, the concept of the movie has sparked some hilarious reactions on social media. And many people couldn’t get over how Cage is seemingly on a journey just to find his porcine pal. Here are some of the responses (below):

NICOLAS CAGE IS TRENDING BECAUSE HE LOST HIS PIG SOMEBODY PUT OUT A HAMBER ALERT — Doug! (Jeopardy! Airplane! Mother! Cleghorne!) (@DougBenson) June 17, 2021

All of us seeing the new nicolas cage movie trailer where he *checks notes* loses a pig pic.twitter.com/eWRhip4MC3 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 17, 2021

"I'm looking for a truffle pig." and "Who has my pig?" are among the most perfect lines anyone could ever write for Nicolas Cage. https://t.co/j1wHPbxTUg — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) June 17, 2021

I think Liam Neeson should help Nicolas Cage find his pig and blame it on Harrison Ford. Or at least that's the movie I would watch. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 17, 2021

Me: I'm doing fine! I'm great! Also me: *forgets every single appointment and blows deadlines and cries at a trailer for a movie about Nicolas Cage and a pig* — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 18, 2021

"Nicolas Cage is looking for his kidnapped pig in the trailer for 'Pig'". If that sentence showed up as a joke in a comedy I'd say it was too on-the-nose. It brings me great joy that that's a real sentence. — Benjamin Plante (@BenP610) June 18, 2021

Have I been so starved of good media content that I would actually watch this? 1) I love truffles AND pigs 2) the trailer actually gave me a good jump scare 3) I do appreciate the cheesey nature that is now Nicolas Cage https://t.co/Yvyi4JSbyF — Veronica H (@ItsASmallGirl) June 17, 2021

Too funny!!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Is this something that you’ll be seeing over the summer? Let us know in the comments (below)!

