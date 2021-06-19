Got A Tip?

Nicolas Cage Searches For His Kidnapped Truffle Pig In Bizarre New Trailer!

Has anyone seen Nicolas Cage’s truffle pig?? Because apparently it’s missing!!

The first trailer for the crime thriller Pig dropped on Friday, and it already sounds like quite an interesting flick. We mean, the film did earn an honorary comparison to John Wick just with a pig sidekick. So that should tell you something!

In the clip, the 57-year-old actor seems to be on a mission to find his beloved animal, who has been sadly kidnapped. But before reuniting with his lost friend, Cage must return to his old haunts in Portland and confront his complicated past. Whatever that means… But the filmmaker says in the teaser:

“I remember every meal I ever cooked. I remember every person I ever served. You live your life for them, and they don’t even see you. You don’t even see yourself.”

How dramatic of you, Nick. Ch-ch-check out the entire first look for yourself (below):

 

Of course, the concept of the movie has sparked some hilarious reactions on social media. And many people couldn’t get over how Cage is seemingly on a journey just to find his porcine pal. Here are some of the responses (below):

Too funny!!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Is this something that you’ll be seeing over the summer? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via NEON/YouTube]

