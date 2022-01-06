Jordyn Woods Takes A Victory Lap! See Her 'Best Me' Thirst Trap Amid New Tristan & Khloé Drama!

Jordyn Woods has not commented publicly on the latest development in the Tristan Thompson saga… but a picture is worth a thousand words. And on Wednesday, the model gave us 7k to chew on.

After Tristan publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian, basically admitting to being a serial cheater for months or years (something we all knew), public opinion swung firmly onto Jordyn’s side.

Back when she was accused of having cheated with Tristan — something there was overwhelming evidence for btw — Khloé seemed to put the entire blame on the then 22-year-old while taking back her wayward baby daddy. Meanwhile, sister Kylie Jenner did not reunite with her BFF.

So when it seemed like Tristan was totally forgiven but Jordyn wasn’t, well, it’s no surprise Twitter felt a certain type of way — especially since the family’s signature is sisterhood!

And though we never fully bought the former bestie’s version of events, it definitely was offsides for Khloé to call her “the reason my family broke up.”

Since then, the KUWTK star has remained mired in cheating scandal again and again, while Jordyn has come out the other side smelling like roses. She’s been in a great relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns for over a year and a half and has been living basically 100% drama-free! She definitely got the better end of this deal. And she knows it!

So when she captioned a sexy thirst trap Instagram post with “new year, best me ” we got the message.

Oh, did we say “thirst trap”? Let’s call it a victory lap! See the full poolside carousel (below)!

[Image via Jordyn Woods/Instagram/KUWTK/YouTube.]