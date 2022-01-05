FYI, Jordyn Woods Is Living Her Best Life With Karl-Anthony Towns Amid Tristan Thompson Confession!

They say the best revenge is living well, and by the looks of her life right now, it would appear that Jordyn Woods is dishing out the most satisfying style of revenge possible!

The 24-year-old public figure is just a couple years removed from being at the center of one of the nastiest social media scandals we can remember following her 2019 entanglement with Tristan Thompson.

At the time, Jordyn lost her best friend Kylie Jenner in the aftermath of that cheating scandal, while also drawing the ire of Tristan’s then-partner Khloé Kardashian and pretty much the entire online world. But boy oh boy, what a difference a few years makes! Because even as Tristan continues to prove that he’s on his same old bull s**t, Jordyn has moved on to better things!

On Tuesday afternoon, the model and socialite took to her Instagram Stories in a super low-key way, showing off a vibe check with NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Plugging the basketball sensation’s Twitch channel, Woods recorded a quick vid revealing the winners of a recent giveaway the duo had done for her followers.

She then followed it up with this pair of IG Stories (below), showing off a sweet moment sitting with KAT and announcing the winners in a bright, cheery way:

No drama, no angst, no bull! She’s unbothered, unstressed, and living her best life hanging out with her man and happy as can be! You really love to see it, too!

Of course, this is just days after Jordyn enjoyed a MAJOR glow-up thanks to KAT’s generosity in a different way: he bought her a freakin’ Porsche for Christmas! The socialite was clearly so in love while sharing news of the major purchase on her IG account late last month, revealing the sweet gift and publishing a series of pics showing it off in the best way:

Amazing! Tristan who?!

Jokes aside, it’s fascinating to watch Jordyn purposely take part in social media while not addressing Tristan’s latest scandal or Khloé’s current situation in any way, shape, or form. On Tuesday evening, Woods once again said it all without saying anything by taking to Twitter to ask about her followers’ thoughts on NFTs:

Thinking about investing in some nfts, put me onto your favorite projects ✨ — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) January 5, 2022

Cha-ching!

Absolutely no need to comment on Tristan and Khloé when there’s money to be made! And when you’ve got a reliable, consistent BF at home! Just saying!

What do U make of Jordyn staying above the fray on this one, Perezcious readers?!

It’d be easy for her to gloat a little bit after Tristan’s crazy confession, but it says so much more that she’s not being cryptic or shady at all! Honestly, that’s classy AF!

