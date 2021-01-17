Jordyn Woods Asks Fans To Pray For BF Karl-Anthony Towns After NBA Star Receives COVID Diagnosis

Jordyn Woods is coming through like any good partner should for their loved one!

The 23-year-old model clearly has her boyfriend’s back, and she’s asking for prayers and seeking to spread good vibes regarding NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns‘ recent COVID diagnosis. The basketball star first announced days ago that he’d caught the virus — the very same one that had killed his own mother, Jacqueline Cruz, back in April 2020.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on her personal page on Saturday, January 16, Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend opened up about being tested for COVID herself, only for it to come back negative ahead of being monumentally concerned for her man.

She wrote (below):

“I just wanted to thank you for all of your support, prayers and concern. My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we are all good but continue to pray for Karl for a speedy recovery.”

And she added a specific message aimed directly at the 25-year-old Towns, too, saying:

“Be strong @karltowns. You’re a true fighter this is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job. You got this.”

Wow… very inspiring and supportive!

Of course, Towns himself was the first to reveal his diagnosis back on Friday, when he took to his own IG account and wrote (below):

“Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol … Continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions.”

The star athlete, who had his mother’s own health with COVID and her death due to the disease on the very forefront of his mind, also noted the “anxiety” that comes with battling the virus.

In a final message on his Instagram account, he wrote a promise to his niece and nephew:

“I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.”

Wow… S**t just got very, very real.

Overall, Towns told reporters in December 2020 that at least “six other family members” had also died from COVID complications.

Talking about his uncle’s death at the time, the star Minnesota Timberwolves player said:

“I feel like I’ve been hardened a little bit by life and humbled. I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months, eight months. But I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom’s family — who have gotten COVID. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”

Oh, man.

We can’t even begin to imagine all that he has been through…

Sending all of our love and light to KAT as he battles through this horrible disease!

