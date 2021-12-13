Josh Duggar Moved To Solitary Confinement 'For His Own Safety' After Child Porn Conviction

Convicted child porn fan and multiple-time accused child molester Josh Duggar is in the safest place possible — completely alone.

According to multiple reports over the weekend, following the guilty verdict in his child pornography trial, the 19 Kids and Counting star has been placed in solitary confinement in the Washington County Correctional Facility.

He was found guilty of one charge each of receiving and possession of child sexual abuse material, each of which could get him a maximum of 20 years behind bars. That’s a potential 40 years total, not to mention $250k in fines per count. No court date has been set thus far for the sentencing hearing, but while he awaits the hammer, Josh is going to be doing his dreading all by his lonesome.

A source in the facility told In Touch Weekly:

“He has his own small cell and is away from other criminals.”

Another source explained to The Sun US:

“Josh is cordoned off from the general population. He is in a holding cell by himself. We do this for every sex offender. We are holding him separately for his own safety.”

Yes, it’s not to protect the other inmates from Josh, it’s to protect Josh from the other inmates. Child sex offenders tend to get a very bad reception in prison as many inmates have children on the outside — and aren’t shy about showing them how they feel about the endangerment of young ones.

Frankly it sounds like if he was allowed with other inmates, there’s a chance he wouldn’t be facing 40 years in prison, but rather the rest of his life.

When asked by The Sun if it was lonely for Josh to be kept alone all day, the insider responded rather unsympathetically:

“It is what it is.”

Can’t argue with that.

Like we said, Josh is facing decades behind bars for the child porn conviction, but the trial also highlighted the other accusations that go back 20 years. When he was a teen, he admitted to his parents and family friends that he molested four of their daughters, girls as young as 4 years old. That’s in addition to the report which came out in 2015 about his molestation of his sisters.

He ended up facing no legal consequences for either of those crimes — partially, it seems, because his parents kept it quiet long enough to pass the statute of limitations. With that in mind, we’re finding it hard to summon much sympathy for his situation.

