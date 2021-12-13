Larry Nassar Survivors Win $380 Million Settlement From USA Gymnastics & Olympic Committee

This is a big win for hundreds of Larry Nassar’s victims.

The former Olympic doctor may be locked up now after committing heinous sexual assault crimes on young female athletes while he worked for Team USA and Michigan State University, but now his survivors are seeing more justice served.

On Monday, after a five-year battle, victims of Nassar’s sexual abuse reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the USA Olympic Committee. This comes after a 2018 settlement with MSU that earned them $500 million. Combined, the total settlement is $880 million, the highest amount for a single perpetrator in a sexual abuse case, according to ESPN. Whoa!

The gymnast’s attorney John Manly told the outlet:

“This settlement is the result of the bravery of hundreds of survivors who, despite legal obstacles, long odds, and the best corporate legal talent money can buy, refused to be silent. The power of their story eventually won the day.”

Money wasn’t the only thing USA Gymnastics and Olympic Committee forked over. They’ve also promised to make serious changes within their organizations to make sure nothing like this happens again. While this is a great step, the fight is not over for the athletes. The gymnasts are currently fighting back against the FBI’s handling of the Nassar case.

We know nothing can take back the pain Larry caused for many of Team USA’s biggest stars, including Simone Biles who is still struggling with abuse-related trauma, but we hope this legal win gives them some sense of peace.

[Image via CBC News/YouTube]